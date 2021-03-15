Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.40

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 4527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.