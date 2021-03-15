Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.40

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 4527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
