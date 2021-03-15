Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.13

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.13 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91), with a volume of 402,651 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market cap of £907.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.13.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Insiders have purchased a total of 66,308 shares of company stock worth $20,090,084 in the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.