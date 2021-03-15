Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the February 11th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get BRF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,001. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.