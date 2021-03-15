Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000.

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $6.43 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $767.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

