BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.04

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 208741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

