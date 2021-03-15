Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,676 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $68,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 214,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of -551.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

