Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.07

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 7890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.