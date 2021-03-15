Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report sales of $10.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.27 billion and the highest is $10.36 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $8.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $46.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $47.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.03 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $110.99 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.