Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

CLDT opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $675.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $99,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

