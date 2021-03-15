Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce sales of $405.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.80 million and the lowest is $374.35 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,342 shares of company stock worth $1,385,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.