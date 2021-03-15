Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.30. 267,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,476. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.