Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 billion and the highest is $14.33 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $59.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.