Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 billion and the highest is $14.33 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $59.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pfizer.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.
