Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.85. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Insiders have sold 135,936 shares of company stock worth $11,159,155 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $88.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.71.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.