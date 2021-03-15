Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report $240.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.45 million and the highest is $242.80 million. Trex reported sales of $200.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

TREX stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trex by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

