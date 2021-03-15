Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

