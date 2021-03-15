Brokerages Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 69,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $376.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

