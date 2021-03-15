Brokerages Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.
AGLE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 69,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $376.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.38.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
