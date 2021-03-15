Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $97.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.16 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.24 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $405.13 million, with estimates ranging from $374.38 million to $436.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

