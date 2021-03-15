Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $261.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.92 million to $262.64 million. iRobot reported sales of $192.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in iRobot by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iRobot by 690.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $119.33 on Monday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

