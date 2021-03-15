Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.08 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.