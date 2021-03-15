Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $492.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $493.09 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,651 shares of company stock worth $10,245,256 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

