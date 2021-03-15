Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.18. Luminex reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

LMNX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,946. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 31.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

