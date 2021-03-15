Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.35. 10,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,258. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

