Brokers Issue Forecasts for Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

NYSE ASAN opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $4,436,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,880,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

