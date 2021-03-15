Brokers Issue Forecasts for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $10.44 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $592,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.