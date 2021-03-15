Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.99 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

