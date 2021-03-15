Brokers Issue Forecasts for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $817.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

