Brokers Issue Forecasts for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMP. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

