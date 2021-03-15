Brokers Issue Forecasts for Myomo, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Myomo by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

