Brokers Issue Forecasts for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBH. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.67.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$116.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$118.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.82.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

