Brokers Issue Forecasts for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $939.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $24,384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,764,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.