Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

