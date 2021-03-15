Brokers Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday.

TSE ALS opened at C$16.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.93 million and a P/E ratio of -23.04. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

