Brokers Set Expectations for GreenSky, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GreenSky in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

GreenSky stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth $1,985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.