Brokers Set Expectations for Landsea Homes Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

