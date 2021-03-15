Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.46.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BAM opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

