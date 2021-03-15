Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Brookfield Renewable worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $45.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

