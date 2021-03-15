Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.87% of Brookline Bancorp worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

