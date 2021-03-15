Brookline Capital Acquisition Initiates Coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price target points to a potential upside of 147.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NLSP. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NLSP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,419. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

