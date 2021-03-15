Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.65 and last traded at $88.44. Approximately 453,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 951,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

