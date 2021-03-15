Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 1,805 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $108,426.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $108,426.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. 571,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,170,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Featured Article: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.