Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 1,805 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $108,426.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $108,426.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. 571,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,170,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

