BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $3.65 on Top Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00006664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $53.95 million and $18.44 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.97 or 0.00454953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00096893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.51 or 0.00547315 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,792,356 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

