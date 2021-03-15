Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

