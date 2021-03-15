BTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,559.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.54 million and approximately $58,559.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

