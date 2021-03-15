Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in February

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.42. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $446.00 and a 1 year high of $492.03.
