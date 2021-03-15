Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in February

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.42. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $446.00 and a 1 year high of $492.03.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.