Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bunzl stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. 13,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

