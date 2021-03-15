Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

BRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

Shares of BRBY traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,112 ($27.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The stock has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.12. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,805.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.51.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

