Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $667.90

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 667.90 ($8.73) and traded as low as GBX 615 ($8.04). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 616 ($8.05), with a volume of 264,605 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,001.17 ($13.08).

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 626.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.90. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

