Burger Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.75 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00006535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $43.75 million and $202.35 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.46 or 0.00454238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00575939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,327,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,952,324 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

