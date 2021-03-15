BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BW LPG stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.