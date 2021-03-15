BWS Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hawkins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hawkins stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $825.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hawkins by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Hawkins by 408.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

